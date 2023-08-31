Withings ScanWatch 2 Adds 24/7 Body Temperature Tracking With 30 Day Battery Life
French wearable brand Withings is adding two new hybrid smartwatches to its portfolio, the ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light. The ScanWatch 2 is a flagship offering that adds temperature sensing to its arsenal. Withings has deployed what it calls the TempTech24/7 module, which is essentially a sensor composed of a thermistor, heat flux, PPG, and an accelerometer to measure baseline temperature variations. Just to be clear, this is not a substitute for real-time temperature measurement using a medical-grade thermometer.
The ScanWatch 2 continuously measures the change in your body temperature depending on your metabolic rate to establish a baseline thermal value. Once it's set, the smartwatch will inform users about abnormal spikes or variations over a period, which may be a sign of illness. Shifting away from one's usual temperature during activities like workouts or while sleeping could offer crucial health insights, while timely notifications will tell users that it's time for recovery tactics.
Withings won't be the first wearable of its kind to allow temperature sensing, as Samsung fitted a thermal sensing module in the Galaxy Watch 5 series back in 2022. Another neat feature added by the ScanWatch is the ability to log menstrual cycle information straight on the smartwatch, alongside details about mood and emotions. Withings says the data will be used to "predict future period dates helping women create personal routines that align with their monthly needs and optimize sleep, activity, and nutrition all month long."
Great looks, unbeatable longevity
Aside from keeping an eye on baseline body temperature and menstrual patterns, the Withings ScanWatch 2 can also monitor heart rate, sleep patterns, blood oxygen saturation levels, and ECG tracking with the ability to flag AFib indicators. The biggest draw, however, is the battery life, which can go up to 30 days. For reference, a typical Samsung or Apple smartwatch can barely make it past two days. Withings also takes pride in the classic timepiece aesthetics of its new wearables.
The ScanWatch Light comes with a few downgrades, such as Gorilla Glass screen protection instead of Sapphire Glass, lack of continuous temperature sensing, and the absence of ECG and SpO2 measurement tech. The rest of the package, including the round OLED grayscale screen, is identical. The ScanWatch 2 comes in 38mm and 42mm sizes and will be up for grabs starting at $350. The ScanWatch Light costs $250 and will be sold in a single 37mm trim with multiple color options to choose from.
Both of the smartwatches are now up for pre-orders from Withings' official website. The ScanWatch 2 is currently offered in silver/black, silver/white, and rose gold/sand black colors, with silver/white dial and rose gold/blue dial options coming later this year. The ScanWatch Light offers a choice between silver/black, silver/white, and rose gold/sand face combinations, while options with light blue and light green dials will hit the shelves at a later date.