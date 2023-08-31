Withings ScanWatch 2 Adds 24/7 Body Temperature Tracking With 30 Day Battery Life

French wearable brand Withings is adding two new hybrid smartwatches to its portfolio, the ScanWatch 2 and ScanWatch Light. The ScanWatch 2 is a flagship offering that adds temperature sensing to its arsenal. Withings has deployed what it calls the TempTech24/7 module, which is essentially a sensor composed of a thermistor, heat flux, PPG, and an accelerometer to measure baseline temperature variations. Just to be clear, this is not a substitute for real-time temperature measurement using a medical-grade thermometer.

The ScanWatch 2 continuously measures the change in your body temperature depending on your metabolic rate to establish a baseline thermal value. Once it's set, the smartwatch will inform users about abnormal spikes or variations over a period, which may be a sign of illness. Shifting away from one's usual temperature during activities like workouts or while sleeping could offer crucial health insights, while timely notifications will tell users that it's time for recovery tactics.

Withings won't be the first wearable of its kind to allow temperature sensing, as Samsung fitted a thermal sensing module in the Galaxy Watch 5 series back in 2022. Another neat feature added by the ScanWatch is the ability to log menstrual cycle information straight on the smartwatch, alongside details about mood and emotions. Withings says the data will be used to "predict future period dates helping women create personal routines that align with their monthly needs and optimize sleep, activity, and nutrition all month long."