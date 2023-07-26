Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Brings Back A Much-Loved Feature
Samsung's smartwatch range is expanding, with 2023 bringing two new models: the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Launching alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the wearables focus on expanding the health and fitness capabilities of their predecessors, including sleep tracking enhancements, a built-in ECG scan, and more data unlocked for runners.
Both versions of the watch will be offered in a choice of two sizes, with either a 1.3-inch or a 1.5-inch circular AMOLED screen. On the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung's popular rotating bezel feature returns, though 15% smaller than the version seen previously on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both watches are IP68 waterproof down to 5ATM, with MIL-STD-810H compliant casings.
Each comes running Wear OS 4, with Samsung's One UI 5 Watch software featuring new watch faces and more. Inside is an Exynos W930 dual-core chipset with 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage. The larger screen size watches get a 425 mAh battery, versus a 300 mAh in the smaller version. Either way, there's wireless charging, and Samsung says to expect up to 30 hours of use with the display set to always-on, or up to 40 hours with that turned off.
Health and fitness move to the fore
Both the Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic have Samsung's BioActive Sensor, which combines an optical heart rate sensor, electrical heart signal, and bioelectrical impedance analysis. With them, Samsung can do ECG readings, along with FDA-certified irregular heart rhythm warnings. For runners, there's now personalized heart rate zones, based on VO2 Max along with aerobic and anoxic thresholds. Menstrual cycle tracking uses a built-in temperature sensor.
The smartwatches can automatically recognize common exercises, but also supports manual tracking of more than 100 activities overall. For sleep tracking, meanwhile, the watch screen dims and the green LED sensor on the rear switches to infrared mode so as not to disturb the wearer. Once you wake, there are insights into the night's rest, along with a Sleep Coaching tool.
Connectivity includes LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi, NFC, and location tracking, and there's support for Samsung Pay with complete Samsung Wallet access (including membership cards, transit passes, digital tickets, and digital IDs where supported). When a Samsung foldable is opened into Flex mode, an option to launch the Camera Controller on the Watch 6 will pop up automatically. However, even when watch and phone aren't connected, SmartThings Find will be able to track down the smartphone from the watch.
The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro isn't leaving the line-up
While they're designed to integrate tightly with Samsung's smartphones, like this year's Galaxy S23 or the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Watch 6 is compatible with any Android device. It'll need to be running Android 10 or higher, and have more than 1.5GB of memory.
The Galaxy Watch 6 will be offered in two sizes: a 40mm case in Graphite or Gold priced at $299.99, or a 44mm case in Graphite or Silver priced at $329.99. Both will come with Samsung's Sport Band. As for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, that'll come as a 43mm case at $399.99, and a 47mm case at $429.99; both will be offered Black or Silver, with a Hybrid Eco-Leather Band.
The Galaxy 5 Pro, meanwhile, will remain in the lineup for those looking for a tougher, reinforced smartwatch. It's getting a software update, however, with features like new data points in fitness tracking. The wearable will be able to tell you the required time for a route, for example, and show the remaining distance on a trail. It'll also be able to flag when wearers reach a certain altitude. A partnership with TrailForks will see nearby trail recommendations added, plus a more comprehensive search feature that can filter by exercise time, rating, and popularity.