Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Brings Back A Much-Loved Feature

Samsung's smartwatch range is expanding, with 2023 bringing two new models: the Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. Launching alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5, the wearables focus on expanding the health and fitness capabilities of their predecessors, including sleep tracking enhancements, a built-in ECG scan, and more data unlocked for runners.

Both versions of the watch will be offered in a choice of two sizes, with either a 1.3-inch or a 1.5-inch circular AMOLED screen. On the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, Samsung's popular rotating bezel feature returns, though 15% smaller than the version seen previously on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Both watches are IP68 waterproof down to 5ATM, with MIL-STD-810H compliant casings.

Adam Doud/SlashGear

Each comes running Wear OS 4, with Samsung's One UI 5 Watch software featuring new watch faces and more. Inside is an Exynos W930 dual-core chipset with 2GB of memory and 16GB of storage. The larger screen size watches get a 425 mAh battery, versus a 300 mAh in the smaller version. Either way, there's wireless charging, and Samsung says to expect up to 30 hours of use with the display set to always-on, or up to 40 hours with that turned off.