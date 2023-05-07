Samsung Galaxy Watch: 5 Features That Will Change The Way You Use Your Smartwatch

For many people, one of the key ways they use their smartwatch is for fitness and training. Samsung obviously understood this when it developed its current line of devices, especially with the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. The Pro model is significantly pricier than the standard watch, but it comes with a sturdy, titanium build. This makes it a lot more durable than the aluminum standard Galaxy Watch5, and when combined with its Sapphire crystal glass face, you can confidently work out hard in most conditions without fearing for the safety of your smartwatch.

When you're in the zone while exercising, you might forget you're even wearing the watch, and it's always a frustrating experience when you finish a workout and realize you forgot to measure it with your watch. With the Galaxy Watch's Auto Workout Tracking feature, you can jump right into your routine without worry. Based on your range of motion and other metrics, your Galaxy Watch can figure out which activity you're performing, like running or swimming, and track it without prompting. While it can't auto-detect more obscure types of workouts, you can still manually track more than 90 different kinds of exercises, including jumping jacks and yoga.

Combined with its durable body and features like its Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor that can measure your body fat, skeletal muscle, and more, Auto Workout Tracking makes the Samsung Galaxy Watch a premium fitness tracker. You can even pair your device with your Peloton for enhanced tracking and more accurate heart rate measurements.