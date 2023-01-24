5 Of The Most Useful Bixby Tricks Samsung Galaxy Users Should Know

Samsung's Bixby feature has been a useful resource included in the brand's phones since 2017. It launched alongside a dedicated Bixby button on the Samsung Galaxy S8 (via The Verge). However, the initial version of the tool was late to be introduced in full, and Samsung users didn't widely adopt the voice command feature, leading Samsung to shed the dedicated side button in later versions of the Galaxy phones.

Still, Bixby has seen quite the transformation since its somewhat underwhelming launch. In its current format, Bixby can do a variety of unique things that other voice assistants simply aren't capable of. This places Samsung firmly in the pole position when it comes to mainstream mobile devices that feature this kind of plugin. The Siri application remains a quality but inferior option for those looking for the best voice-activated mobile assistant, and Google Assistant has faced major setbacks in the past, to say the least.

Even as the Bixby feature remains ahead of the pack, many users aren't taking full advantage of all that the tool offers. Users will find a rich environment of existing capabilities that Samsung's Bixby can provide with a simple exploration of the application.