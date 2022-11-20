How To Change Do Not Disturb Settings On Your Android Phone

Many people are accustomed to using their Android phones round-the-clock and may not mind the constant stream of alerts and notifications. Of course, this may not be the case if you are the sort of person who needs the occasional break from your mobile device. For these situations, you can enable Android's "Do Not Disturb" feature so that — like the name implies — you can effectively focus on important tasks without interruption (via Google).

When Do Not Disturb (DND) is turned on, all sounds from your mobile device can be temporarily muted until the feature is turned off. This includes all alerts and notifications from various Android apps. Furthermore, vibrate mode can also be temporarily disabled, and visual disturbances can be barred. In short, your mobile phone can be rendered essentially dead during this period. Behind the scenes, however, it is continually collecting incoming notifications and will display everything received once you're ready to engage with your device again.

You can modify certain settings for your Android phone's DND feature: Namely, which apps, phone contacts, and other interruptions are affected by or exempted from the setting. You can also set a timeframe to keep DND enabled. Do note that certain menus may be worded differently and may be found in different sections of the Android phone's settings depending on your model. In some cases, some settings may even be limited or unavailable. Additionally, critical alerts and system security notifications cannot be blocked by DND and will always go through.