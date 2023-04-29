How To Connect Your Samsung Galaxy Watch To Your Peloton Devices

Peloton exercise devices are fantastic for individuals who prefer the convenience of fitness equipment but also want assistance in their ideal workout in the form of guided routines and safety features. With the help of a Peloton device, you can work up a proper sweat, but if you want some additional technological help, you can now pair a Samsung smartwatch to add a heart rate readout to the mix.

With Samsung's help, Peloton has released its official Watch OS app on the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5. With this app, you can sync your Galaxy Watch up with a Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row, or Guide to get up-to-date metabolic information as you work out. Not only does this connection give you a detailed idea of just how hard you're pushing yourself in your journey of personal fitness, but it also helps you track how close you are to achieving your current health goals.