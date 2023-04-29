How To Connect Your Samsung Galaxy Watch To Your Peloton Devices
Peloton exercise devices are fantastic for individuals who prefer the convenience of fitness equipment but also want assistance in their ideal workout in the form of guided routines and safety features. With the help of a Peloton device, you can work up a proper sweat, but if you want some additional technological help, you can now pair a Samsung smartwatch to add a heart rate readout to the mix.
With Samsung's help, Peloton has released its official Watch OS app on the Galaxy Watch4 and Watch5. With this app, you can sync your Galaxy Watch up with a Peloton Bike, Bike+, Tread, Row, or Guide to get up-to-date metabolic information as you work out. Not only does this connection give you a detailed idea of just how hard you're pushing yourself in your journey of personal fitness, but it also helps you track how close you are to achieving your current health goals.
How to pair a Galaxy Watch with a Peloton device
Connecting your Galaxy Watch to your Peloton device is a simple process, as it only requires the Peloton Watch App to act as an intermediary. The only catches are that, as with a Peloton device, you will need an active Peloton service subscription to use it, and both the Watch and the Peloton device must be connected to the same Wi-Fi signal.
Open the Google Play Store and download the Peloton app using an Android smartphone paired with your Galaxy Watch
Open the app on your smartphone.
Tap the More button on the bottom-right of the screen.
Select the Wear OS option to install the app on your Galaxy Watch.
Open the Peloton app on your Galaxy Watch while wearing it.
Open a new workout session on your Peloton device.
Tap Connect when prompted to pair the two devices.
Once the devices are paired, begin your Peloton workout.
Your Galaxy Watch will actively track your heart rate as you exercise. You can check your current heart rate by tapping the prompt on your Peloton screen or on your Galaxy Watch. Once your workout has concluded, you can view a readout of your vitals over its course on your Galaxy Watch.
Android device requirements
As far as Android smartwatches are concerned, the Peloton app is currently only compatible with devices utilizing Wear OS 3 (i.e., the Watch4 and Watch5). Additionally, you will need an Android smartphone running Android 8 or later in order to use the app, as well as the Samsung Health app, which you can download for free from the Google Play Store. Samsung Health will need to have body sensor permissions enabled to allow the Peloton app to track your vitals. If you're not using an Android smartwatch, you can also use the Peloton app on an Apple Watch paired with an iPhone.
While Peloton devices can make an educated guess at your metabolic stats during a workout, the addition of a Galaxy Watch with the Peloton app can make that information more accurate. If you're looking to get a more in-depth look at your health while you push yourself on your Peloton Bike, the app will provide you with another vital data point toward reaching your ideal self, not to mention help keep you accountable for your personal health.