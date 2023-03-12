5 Best Peloton Tips For Beginners

Peloton gained huge popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since its establishment in 2012, the firm has developed a variety of innovative workout equipment that bring live and on-demand training sessions and fitness personalities directly into owners' homes.

Peloton bikes and treadmills are staples in the modern home. While the company saw a dramatic rollercoaster ride in terms of sales during the early years of the new decade, the tools remain a high-quality workout option. Users seeking something innovative and technology-infused that can get them up off the couch without having to sign up for a gym membership halfway across town will benefit immensely from a Peloton machine.

Peloton equipment saw price cuts in 2021, and in 2023 many Peloton models remain expensive, but are certainly cheaper than they have been in the past. With 0% APR financing offered to qualified buyers (and 4.99% for some others, as of March 2023), bringing a new Peloton workout tool to your home is more affordable than ever.

Peloton equipment offers high-tech workout capabilities that go above and beyond the metrics and added features of common gym or previous home workout options. Still, there are some important tips that first-time users and those new to the Peloton platform should take on board for the best technology-augmented workout possible.