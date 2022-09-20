Peloton Tread Review: An Investment For The Long Run

With the Tread setup, the installers will ask you to set your four-digit Tread Lock passcode before using it for the first time. Upon powering up the Tread from the power button on the back of the display — or after 45 seconds of inactivity that's not during a class — you'll need to enter the passcode on the touchscreen. That's mainly to ensure that someone for whom the Tread may not be safe does not use it.

Two large knobs on either side of the handrails control the Tread's incline (left side) and speed (right side). The knobs also have center buttons that increase the incline percentage and miles per hour in increments of one. Adjusting the knobs increases/decreases the incline by increments of 0.5% and the speed by increments of 0.1 mph. The top speed of 12.5 mph will be plenty for the vast majority of people running for sustained distances.

Specialty treadmills for high-level sprinters — such as the Assault Fitness AirRunner or the Trueform Runner — let you sprint as fast as you possibly can, yet also cost quite a bit more despite being motorless. The Tread's incline tops out at 12.5%, which is quite challenging for anything more than brief spurts, but many treadmills with inclines go to 15% —even those that cost less. The Commercial X32i has perhaps the greatest incline to decline range: from -6% to 40%.

Markkus Rovito/SlashGear

You can get started right away simply by sliding the right-hand knob forward or pressing its button. To stop the Tread's belt from running, you can slide the speed knob back until it stops, or press the large orange Stop button centered on the bar in front of the cup holders and gadget storage bin. There's also a stringed, magnetic safety key that Peloton recommends you use. It clips to your clothes, and if it detaches, the Tread gradually but quickly stops. If you're ever in any kind of trouble, you can easily pull the safety key to stop.