How To Watch Netflix On Your Peloton

Watching Netflix on a Peloton bike or treadmill can be a fun diversion from the fitness programs it offers. While Peloton does provide games such as Lanebreak, which can make workouts more interactive, accessing it requires a pricier subscription plan. Besides, fitness mini-games can't exactly replace the entertainment value of catching up on your favorite Netflix shows as you work up a sweat. Peloton devices are equipped with crisp, HD touchscreens that are over 20-inches in size (via Healthline), making them perfect for video streaming.

The thing is, these displays aren't meant to support Netflix, since they're designed to solely utilize its own pre-configured built-in service (via Peloton). This limits video streaming variety to training and exercise-themed content only, rendering any other websites and third-party streaming services basically inaccessible on all of Peloton's Bike, Bike+, and Tread devices. So, this brings up the question, is there any workaround to circumvent Peloton's strict no-third-party-service policy? Well, yes, technically, but it involves going through some unconventional methods.