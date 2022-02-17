Peloton Lanebreak Turns Spinning Into A Video Game

Peloton has just announced the release of Peloton Lanebreak, a feature that turns your exercise bike into a gaming device. Combining funky tunes with various gaming levels, Lanebreak is a simple game where you complete the levels by adjusting your workouts to match certain requirements. For those who find spinning boring, this could be just the thing to add a bit of fun to the workouts — but not every Peloton owner will have access to these new exercise options.

Lanebreak, from the screenshots and gifs provided by Peloton, seems like a simple game that vaguely resembles Guitar Hero. Users take control of a wheel and spin it across six different lanes. Adjusting from lane to lane is done with the resistance knob on the Peloton bike. This also changes the resistance of the ride, so certain parts of the level will present increased difficulty. Peloton says that every lane is adjusted for the overall difficulty of the workout, meaning that you won't have to deal with the hardest modes if the workout itself is not meant to be strenuous.

The levels vary based on both workout types and playlists — this is because every level is set to music. Peloton gives a sneak peek into the music choices, mentioning "exclusive David Bowie remixes", David Guetta's catalog, and a variety of genres ranging from hip hop to rock. Lanebreak should have something for everyone, regardless of music taste, and the tempo of the song will likely alter the intensity of the workout.