Peloton Lanebreak Turns Spinning Into A Video Game
Peloton has just announced the release of Peloton Lanebreak, a feature that turns your exercise bike into a gaming device. Combining funky tunes with various gaming levels, Lanebreak is a simple game where you complete the levels by adjusting your workouts to match certain requirements. For those who find spinning boring, this could be just the thing to add a bit of fun to the workouts — but not every Peloton owner will have access to these new exercise options.
Lanebreak, from the screenshots and gifs provided by Peloton, seems like a simple game that vaguely resembles Guitar Hero. Users take control of a wheel and spin it across six different lanes. Adjusting from lane to lane is done with the resistance knob on the Peloton bike. This also changes the resistance of the ride, so certain parts of the level will present increased difficulty. Peloton says that every lane is adjusted for the overall difficulty of the workout, meaning that you won't have to deal with the hardest modes if the workout itself is not meant to be strenuous.
The levels vary based on both workout types and playlists — this is because every level is set to music. Peloton gives a sneak peek into the music choices, mentioning "exclusive David Bowie remixes", David Guetta's catalog, and a variety of genres ranging from hip hop to rock. Lanebreak should have something for everyone, regardless of music taste, and the tempo of the song will likely alter the intensity of the workout.
Various game modes to help you break a sweat
Peloton Lanebreak is simple in terms of gameplay, but not much else can be expected of a game played on a spinning bike. However, it seems to offer a lot in terms of versatility, catering to both beginners and experts. Peloton says that levels will vary based on music genre, track, and difficulty, and it plans to add new levels over time.
The game will certainly appeal to everyone's competitive side, adding a leaderboard to every track. Users can increase their scores by following the instructions provided during each level. The more Moments a user completes during the level, the higher their score. Moments is the name that Peloton uses as a blanket term for the three different variants of gameplay in Lanebreak: Beats, Streams, and Breakers.
In order to score points for Beats, users have to change lanes with the resistance knob, and higher resistance levels award more points. Streams require users to maintain a certain pace, earning points along the way and adjusting when the required cadence changes. Lastly, Breakers are parts that require the user to pedal as hard as they possibly can in order to score higher.
You'll need to pay a monthly fee to play Lanebreak
In its announcement, Peloton also shared the requirements for trying out Lanebreak. The game is only available to the owners of the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Bike+, but that's not all there is to it. Playing Lanebreak requires the Peloton All-Access Membership, which is a subscription service that costs $39/month.
The All-Access membership provides more benefits than just Lanebreak. Peloton members can take part in live daily classes, try out different ride modes, and follow specialized training programs. Whether that seems worth the $39 monthly fee is up to each individual to decide. Like any exercise-related membership, it's mostly worth it when it's used frequently.
Peloton Lanebreak is available as of February 17, 2022, and will be downloaded in a software update to eligible bikes. It was first beta-tested for a few months. Although Peloton Bikes are not gaming devices by any stretch, the technology used for Lanebreak is powered by Google Stadia, meaning that it should provide a decent visual experience.