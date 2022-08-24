Peloton Just Made A Major Strategy Change With The Help Of Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

At-home fitness company Peloton has joined hands with Amazon to sell some of its exercise gear and apparel through the platform in the U.S., the company announced in a press release. The partnership with Amazon marks the first time Peloton will sell its exercise bike and related equipment outside of its own sales channels. Starting today, the original Peloton bike is up for grabs on Amazon, and it is joined by a wide variety of accessories, including things like the company's bike mat and cycling shoes.

Notably, the official press release doesn't mention the pricier Peloton Bike Plus and the Tread model, neither of which are currently present on the Peloton Amazon storefront. The Tread was recalled just over a year ago following a series of reports detailing serious injuries. Aside from the original Peloton Bike, the company's Amazon store also lists the camera-based Peloton Guide, Heart Rate Band, dumbbells, yoga blocks, and shoes. There is a separate section for branded apparel targeted at both men and women.

The Peloton Membership, which starts at $12.99, will continue to be sold via Peloton's own app and website. Interestingly, Peloton recently announced that it is working on a new generation of gear, including a bike, that will focus on at-home assembly by customers instead of relying on an expert. The idea sounds a lot like Ikea furniture, letting customers unbox and assemble their fitness machine using an instruction manual, a move that will cut down on costs for both parties.