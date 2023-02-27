How To Watch YouTube On Your Peloton

The concept behind Peloton is simple: You buy an exercise bike, treadmill, or rowing machine with a big screen, then pay a monthly fee to get exclusive classes, metrics, and more. It's an all-in-one experience. Peloton makes the content for Peloton hardware, so everything works without too much effort.

It's great if you're starting your exercise journey or don't feel like leaving your home to go to the gym a few times a week. Peloton saw a significant surge in subscribers during the COVID-19 pandemic because of its simplicity and ease of use, something uncommon in home gym equipment. Peloton has fared less well since, but its equipment remains very popular.

It's not all great, though. For one thing, Peloton is very pricey. The basic level bike, the company's least expensive equipment, is nearly $1,500. On top of that, the subscription is a hefty $44 monthly. The price is comparable to many gym memberships, and you don't need to encounter sweaty strangers, but it's also limited to a single, cardio-focused piece of equipment.

Let's say you skip the monthly fee. Your bike doesn't stop working. It's a standard exercise bike now, only with a giant touchscreen sitting dark. There are no apps for other content providers, so in theory, the screen is now useless. In reality, however, a workaround exists to break out of the Peloton ecosystem.