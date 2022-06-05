How To Connect Your Apple Watch To Your Peloton

The Apple Watch has revolutionized many aspects of our lives since it was released in 2014. Finally, we can stay connected to the notifications we care about without having to pull our phones out of our pockets or, depending on the smartwatch model, carry our phones with us everywhere we go. However, of all the ways the Apple Watch has changed the lives of its users, one of the biggest revolves around the world of fitness. With the Apple Watch, people can closely monitor everything from the number of calories burned from a specific activity to their heart rate while lifting weights or jogging.

Among other things, the Apple Watch has integrations with a number of third-party fitness products, including Peloton. This is an important feature because while fitness bikes can monitor your health and fitness information, many people don't think they are as reliable as a smartwatch, as detailed by Millennial Hawk. Peloton's Apple Watch integration offers another avenue for monitoring your fitness metrics; it works with the company's app, Tread, Bike, and Bike+ products. Once set up, the integration works by alerting your Apple Watch when you start a workout, though you can also manually start tracking activity using the Peloton app on the smartwatch.