Why The Big Apple Watch Feature We've Been Waiting For Is Apparently Delayed Again

One of the most highly-anticipated fitness upgrades destined for the Apple Watch has been pushed back by at least another couple of years. Per a Bloomberg report, Apple has been hit by technical issues with implementing blood pressure sensing on its smartwatch. Citing sources familiar with the latest developments, the report mentions that the blood pressure monitoring system for the Apple Watch won't be ready until 2024 at the earliest. That, in turn, means potential buyers might have to wait until the 2025 Apple Watch hits shelves to be able to get blood pressure-related alerts from their smartwatch.

Apple has reportedly been experimenting with a reworked sensor and software for blood pressure sensing on an Apple Watch, but accuracy has proven to be a far-fetched goal. The company has reportedly been planning the aforementioned feature for the last four years and is currently testing it among employees. However, the feature won't deliver the same results as one gets from a standard blood pressure cuff. According to the report, instead of measuring the systolic and diastolic pressure, the watch will only detect raised blood pressure levels and will accordingly warn users about serious problems such as hypertension. On a related note, Apple also has blood glucose monitoring capability in the pipeline and it might arrive this year.