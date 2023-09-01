Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor: First Look, No Glasses Required
With every passing generation of technology, our ability to render three-dimensional objects becomes more and more elaborate. Where once a 3D box was riddled with pixels and artifacting, now such a thing can appear nearly indistinguishable from the real deal. These advanced monitors have proven especially beneficial in the remote work age, as 3D modelers and designers can still get the highest possible fidelity even if they're not working on industrial-grade displays. The latest development from Lenovo is designed to take these realistic 3D models and truly bring them to the next stage.
In a press release, Lenovo unveiled its newest personal computer developments, each with the intended purpose of improving the state of hybrid working situations. This new line of products includes the new Pro-level headsets for remote collaboration, and the stylish, yet functional ThinkPad backpacks. Perhaps the most impressive new addition, however, is the ThinkVision 27 3D monitor, a display that gives a new meaning to "three-dimensional."
Full 3D, no glasses
The ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is a 27-inch display packing the latest advancements in 3D rendering technology. According to Lenovo's press release, the purpose of this advanced monitor is both to make collaborative remote meetings feel more personal, as well as to aid 3D modelers, designers, and content creators to make their creations much more true to life.
The ThinkVision 27 offers excellent fidelity in its standard mode, packing 3840 x 2160 resolution, 4K clarity, and professional dual 99% color accuracy powered by a DCI-P3 with Adobe RGB. The real star of the show, though, is its special glasses-less 3D projection feature. By projecting two independent images to the user's eyes, the ThinkVision 27 can create a realistic 3D image that pops right off the screen, no red and blue 3D glasses are required.
As an added bonus, the ThinkVision 27 includes built-in audio speakers, external ports for USB-C devices, and modular camera support. The monitor also comes with the proprietary 3D Explorer software, designed to organize a user's various 3D modeling and viewing apps into a single, convenient ecosystem, while also offering handy tools like a built-in 3D player for viewing videos and model files. Lenovo is planning on expanding the 3D Explorer ecosystem with additional features like design and productivity software as time goes on.
The Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is expected to launch in select markets sometime in January of 2024, with a planned MSRP of $2,999 USD.