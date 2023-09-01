Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D Monitor: First Look, No Glasses Required

The ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is a 27-inch display packing the latest advancements in 3D rendering technology. According to Lenovo's press release, the purpose of this advanced monitor is both to make collaborative remote meetings feel more personal, as well as to aid 3D modelers, designers, and content creators to make their creations much more true to life.

The ThinkVision 27 offers excellent fidelity in its standard mode, packing 3840 x 2160 resolution, 4K clarity, and professional dual 99% color accuracy powered by a DCI-P3 with Adobe RGB. The real star of the show, though, is its special glasses-less 3D projection feature. By projecting two independent images to the user's eyes, the ThinkVision 27 can create a realistic 3D image that pops right off the screen, no red and blue 3D glasses are required.

As an added bonus, the ThinkVision 27 includes built-in audio speakers, external ports for USB-C devices, and modular camera support. The monitor also comes with the proprietary 3D Explorer software, designed to organize a user's various 3D modeling and viewing apps into a single, convenient ecosystem, while also offering handy tools like a built-in 3D player for viewing videos and model files. Lenovo is planning on expanding the 3D Explorer ecosystem with additional features like design and productivity software as time goes on.

The Lenovo ThinkVision 27 3D monitor is expected to launch in select markets sometime in January of 2024, with a planned MSRP of $2,999 USD.