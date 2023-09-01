Lenovo Legion Glasses Skip AR In Favor Of Portable Big Screen Gaming

Lenovo is no stranger to XR hardware, but with its latest pair of smart glasses, the company is gunning for a portable monitor that you can wear and dive right into immersive gaming. Launched alongside the Legion Go handheld gaming console, the Legion Glasses plug into that handheld via a USB Type-C port and instantly offer a larger canvas for playing games without having to worry about battery hassles.

Lenovo fittingly classifies them as "an advanced wearable virtual monitor," one that plays well not only with the Legion Go but also with Android, Windows, and macOS machines equipped with a USB Type-C port. And to make up for the lack of AR or VR tricks, the company is focusing on the visual clarity aspect.

Lenovo

The centerpieces are micro-LED display units, with each one offering the equivalent of full-HD resolution per eye. The stem area also fits speaker units, so users don't have to fiddle with pesky wires or the extra aural load from headphones or earbuds. This isn't the first time Lenovo has pulled off the monitor-on-your-face stunt, and neither is it the only wolf in the jungle.

Just about a year ago, it launched the Lenovo Glasses T1, which also put a full-HD OLED display in front of your eyes to assist with computing duties. TCL's NxtWear S and Air also put the equivalent of a 100+ inch screen in front of a person's optic sockets. The Nreal Air promises a similar screen nirvana, and so do the Viture One XR Glasses.