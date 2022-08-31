Lenovo Glasses T1 Hands-On: So Simple, They Might Just Work

Over the past half-decade, we've seen our fair share of so-called "smart glasses." We've been experiencing and embracing the odd nature of the wearable headset, but remain conscious of the fact that making a successful pair of smart glasses would be akin to lightning striking the same place twice — both rare and shocking.

Early prototype headwear turned to vaporware traces its history back to infamous examples like Google Glass. Brands large and small have tried their luck with it. Turning a tried-and-true bit of engineering like a pair of glasses into something more magical requires that a creator strike a balance between full-force extravagance and simple delight. But Lenovo might've figured out the right equation to bring a sensible pair of smart glasses to consumers.

This isn't the first time Lenovo has dabbled in smart glasses, but it is the first time they've aimed said wearable devices at consumers. Unlike other wearables revealed this year, Lenovo's glasses look relatively inconspicuous, unless you're up close and personal with the wearer. The features and functionality of this pair of glasses present a simple way to extend one's computing and entertainment beyond their phone, tablet, or notebook computer, without running with other unnecessary features.