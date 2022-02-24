Motorola Edge Plus Has Flagship Specs (And Pricing) But Commitment Issues

Inside, meanwhile, there's Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. That's a big step up from the midrange Snapdragon chipsets Motorola has typically been opting for, and of course it also means you get 5G. That'll be Sub-6 and C-band support for the unlocked Edge Plus, with the Verizon model adding mmWave support too.

It's running Android 12, with Motorola's own My UX interface. That doesn't stray too far from Google's own Material Design, but does include things like ThinkShield for Mobile security, a new camera UI that promises to emphasize the modes and settings users actually turn to first, and enhancements for a new Smart Stylus.

Sold separately, the Smart Stylus is Motorola's take on Samsung's S-Pen. It supports over 4,000 levels of pressure, and can be used to add handwriting to any text, in any field, on the phone. There's also a button on the side, and the Smart Stylus can be used as a remote control – for right/left click, moving an onscreen cursor, and as a remote shutter in the camera, for example – by waving it around.

Motorola opted not to include a stylus slot on the Edge Plus – unlike Samsung's S-Pen silo on the Galaxy S22 Ultra – having decided that it's not worth the extra bulk that would be involved for the phone itself. There is, though, a new folio case, which has a pocket on the back for the Smart Stylus and can prop the phone up for easier video watching. While the pen is tucked away it'll recharge using the Edge Plus' reverse wireless power-share feature, though since it's just using Qi you could also recharge the Smart Stylus on any regular wireless charging pad.