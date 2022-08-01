Xiaomi's New Smart Glasses Are Hardly Subtle

Though the Xiaomi Mijia has what looks mostly like an ordinary eyeglasses frame, it is adorned with a micro OLED screen through which information is displayed, as well as a 50MP primary camera and a lower-resolution 8MP periscope camera. According to translated details about the product shared by NotebookCheck, the device packs a 1,020mAh battery, which is reportedly enough to enable around 1.5 hours of continuous recording with the camera.

Privacy is obviously not a concern here, as the periscope camera offers 5x optical zoom and another 15x digital zoom, plus there's optical image stabilization to help cut down on the blurs and movements that'll no doubt be a big problem with cameras worn on the head. The promo image shared by Xiaomi includes mention of an "AI camera," and the company claims to have packed the system with smart features that include, among other things, the ability to translate English to Mandarin and vice versa.

Other features include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, fast charging support via a magnetic charger, and various unspecified augmented reality capabilities. Xiaomi calls the new product the Mijia Glasses Camera, and it plans to offer the wearable for the equivalent of around $370 starting on August 3 via a crowdfunding campaign limited to the Chinese market.