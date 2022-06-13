Why Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Won't Fail Like Google Glass

Apple's first-generation head-mounted wearable device is yet to become a reality, but the display supply chain industry is already prepping for the second-gen mixed reality headset. According to a report from The Elec, LG's display division is already making preparations for supplying OLED panels for Apple's first-gen wearable and micro-OLED display units for the next iteration.

However, the OLED display panels that LG is reportedly gearing up to manufacture reportedly won't serve as the main visual output on Apple's device. Instead, it will go towards making what the report calls an "indicator" screen that will sit on the outside. There is no word about what this outer OLED screen will do, but the term indicator does provide a clue about its utility. According to a report from The Information, the headset is said to feature 14 cameras, which means one or more of these units could also be used for video capture.

The latter raises privacy concerns, especially for people in the frame who are at the risk of being video recorded without their explicit consent. An indicator display could serve, well, as an indicator for people that they are being photographed or captured in a video using Apple's MR headset. Apple appears to be tackling a problem that Google Glass missed, at least based on the leak, one that led to the premature demise of a very promising product.