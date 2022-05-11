Google's AR Glasses Could Finally Put Glass To Rest

It's fair to say Google's big Glass experiment didn't quite pan out, but the search giant hasn't given up on wearables and the potential of augmented reality. At Google I/O 2022, CEO Sundar Pichai revealed one of the latest projects from inside the Google labs, a prototype set of smart glasses that use AR to deliver real-time translation.

The result, Pichai explained, is like subtitles for the real world. Although the Google Translate app allows for speech recognition and translation, and previous Google Pixel Buds earbuds have done translation too, these smart glasses promise to make the process even more seamless. They listen out for speech and then automatically convert it into text in a language the wearer can read.

Obviously, that could be incredibly useful if you're trying to communicate with someone who speaks a different language. Google's demo video, however, also raises another possibility, where a deaf person could wear the smart glasses and rely on them to better communicate with someone who might not know sign language. Instead, the transcription would simply appear as they speak, in their line of sight.