Google May Have Found The Tech To Take AR Smart Glasses Mainstream

Google has acquired Raxium, a Californian-based start-up that is developing microLED display technology for use in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset displays. The purchase was uncovered by The Information and has not been publicly announced, though estimates place the total cost of the deal at around $1 billion. As far as acquisitions go for Google, that's not especially large; however, it could play a significant role in the company's plans around AR and VR devices that it is said to have in the pipeline.

A number of companies – including Meta, Apple, and Xiaomi - are known to be investing in the technology, all developing AR wearables that some consider to be the 'next big thing'. Samsung is also investing heavily in microLED technology, and launched the world's first microLED TV in late 2020. Although there hasn't been much in the way of leaks regarding a possible Samsung microLED-based headset, it seems likely that it, too, is working on something in this space as well.