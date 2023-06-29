3D Print File Types Explained: What Are They, And What's The Difference?

3D printing is a surprisingly complicated hobby. Those who wish to successfully master the art need to know about the different file types that their digital blueprints can be saved to. Even those who have already taken the time to learn about the various kinds of 3D printers, filaments, resins, modeling tools, and slicing software won't get far if they're unsure whether their 3D printer will be able to read the file on their microSD card. Beginners might need a few tips on which file types they should be using, but even veteran makers might find themselves scratching their heads when a strange file extension crosses their path while the best websites for finding 3D printing files.

3D modeling software allows users to create digital, three-dimensional models which are usually composed of thousands of minuscule, geometric flat surfaces. Once these designs are completed, they are then saved to specific file types just like any other project. There are several different kinds of files that are designed to hold 3D models though. Some of them are specific to particular software while others are more ubiquitous. Getting a handle on which ones do what is essential to figuring out what kind of software you will need in order to access them and whether or not they will need to be altered or converted before they can be used with a given printer. Here are a few of the more notable file types.