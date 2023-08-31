Fairphone 5: First Look At A Phone That Could Last You Half A Decade
This week, almost a decade after the release of its initial Fairphone 1 handset, sustainable and repairable smartphone maker Fairphone unveiled its latest effort, the Fairphone 5. Beyond the selling points that have long been a focus of the line, the big hook is that Fairphone is promising Android, software, and security patch updates through 2031, with at least five full version updates to Android planned during that period. Fairphone also backs the handset with a five-year warranty and is explicit that the idea here is that this newest phone is built to last. In addition, the phone has a modular design so that user repairs are prioritized.
"That means that you replace only what you need when you need it," reads Fairphone's promotional copy. "No part of your Fairphone is glued shut, so you can repair it yourself. Instead of sending in your whole phone to be fixed or buying a new one, you can order the part and fix it within minutes. Saving the cost of a new phone, and empowering you to hold onto what you own. You won't want to let go."
Spec-wise, the Fairphone 5 features:
- 6.46 FullHD+ (1224x2700) OLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate that's topped by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
- 50MP rear camera with six lens elements and 50MP selfie camera with pixel binning to a 12.5MP output.
- Android 13
- Qualcomm's QCM 6490 chipset with a 64-bit Octa-Core processor clocked at up to 2.7GHz.
- 8GB RAM
- 256GB internal storage plus a microSD 3.0 slot allowing cards up to 2TB.
- 4200mAH removable battery.
- IP55-rated dust and water resistance.
That last one is particularly important as a user-repairable device, even if it's not submersible.
Just what makes Fairphone 5 sustainable?
Besides being designed for optimum repairability and a long lifespan, Fairphone promises that the Fairphone phone is made up of "70% fair focus or recycled materials." As far as the battery, for example, it's described in the promotional copy as having "fair lithium and fairtrade gold in the supply chain and impact cobalt credits, a living wage bonus and a commitment to the highest standards on CO2 reduction and social auditing by our battery supplier." Fairphone also boasts that the battery frame is 75% post-consumer recycled plastics, the solder paste is 100% recycled tin, and the battery includes 80% recycled steel and nickel alloy.
As far as worker treatment at the plants where the phones are made, Fairphone says that its "main supplier of the Fairphone 5 meets the strictest standards for safe and decent working conditions (SA8000& ISO45001)." In particular, the company says that there's an emphasis on "paying living wages to increase income, and on strengthening worker voice and representation, as well as health & safety."
The Fairphone 5 is available for pre-order now from the manufacturer for €699.00.