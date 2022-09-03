SlashGear's Best Of IFA 2022

After a couple of years of largely virtual tech conferences (and events of all sorts, for that matter), we're back to in-person action at IFA 2022 in Berlin. This year's conference isn't nearly as massive as it's been in the past, but some of the biggest brands have come packing top-tier tech all the same. This year's collection of items aim to overcome the drudgery of the last few years, not by staying the course, but by bashing forward with the confidence of a creator who knows they've made something brand new and exciting.

Our Best of IFA 2022 list features Samsung, Sony, Fitbit, Honor, Lenovo, Kobo, Philips, JBL, and Leica. We've sought out and found the best in everything from desktop monitors to ereaders — and the list is solid. Some products are winners because they presented a fantastic innovation, while others appear courtesy of their steadfast devotion to reliable simplicity, and a few might just surprise you.