Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 Fits More OLED Into A Sleeker Foldable

At the height of the foldable smartphone boom in late 2020, Lenovo surprised everyone by launching a new laptop called the ThinkPad X1 Fold. Touted as the world's first foldable PC, the ThinkPad X1's claim to fame was its 13.3-inch foldable OLED panel that offered users multiple modes to use the notebook. In addition, the ThinkPad X1 also came with the Bluetooth Mini Fold Keyboard that attached itself to the bottom half of the display, transforming it into a normal-looking laptop complete with a keyboard and a trackpad.

While receiving wide acclaim for being a well-engineered, durable product, the ThinkPad X1 Fold did come with its share of issues. People found the software experience on the device to be clunky and riddled with bugs. The product was also infamous for typing errors while using the supplied Bluetooth keyboard, as highlighted in a video by MrMobile. Then there were problems like display orientation issues and a general delay in waking up from sleep.

Most of these problems were rooted in the fact that the X1 Fold was running Windows 10 instead of the Windows 10x for which the device was originally designed. Despite these issues, Lenovo's first attempt at making a foldable PC was generally seen as a step in the right direction, with people expecting the company to come up with a successor in the near future. That is precisely what happened today, September 1, 2022, when Lenovo announced the launch of the ThinkPad X1 Fold 2022 only a few months after first teasing the product in July.