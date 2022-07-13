ThinkPad X1 Fold Gen 2 Teaser Hints At Sleeker Design And TrackPoint Keyboard

Foldables may be the biggest buzzword in the smartphone market right now, but the display technology isn't limited to mobile devices. While rollable displays seem to be a more popular idea for TVs and monitors, foldable displays are a better fit for laptops and tablets. Having a computer that fits in your bag but unfolds into a workstation with a large display is still the stuff of science fiction, but foldable laptops — or more precisely, laptops that have foldable screens — could take us one step closer to making that a reality. Just like with foldable phones, however, there are very few manufacturers willing to take the risk of putting out such a device.

Unsurprisingly, Lenovo made that leap of faith and is, in fact, already working on a successor to the industry's first foldable laptop. To its credit, Lenovo has always dared to push the boundaries of PCs. The company experimented with a few odd designs, like the dual-screen Yoga Book and laptops with an E-Ink screen on their back. Some of its designs became standard in the industry, like the 360-degree convertible laptop. Being the first and so far only OEM to come out with an all-screen foldable laptop seems pretty much on par with its character.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold that launched two years ago was the epitome of an experimental first-gen product. While it did work as advertised and wasn't as fragile as feared, it felt a bit clunky and unrefined compared to regular tablets. The foldable also lacked some ThinkPad staple features, and it seems Lenovo is finally rectifying those omissions in its second stab at the device form factor.