Philips Hue 2022 Range Adds Dramatic Lightguide Bulbs And Light Strips For PC Gamers

Philips is launching a new range of Hue bulbs at IFA 2022, along with software updates that promise more security and easier configuration. The new Hue bulbs range from distinctive shapes designed to look great without a shade, through super-slim downlights that no longer require a CAN fitting, to new lightstrips targeting PC gamers.

Philips

For the Philips Hue Filament white ambiance candle bulb — the smallest of the style — there's now an upgrade to adjustable white color temperature. Where the existing version is only dimmable, the new ambiance model uses two light-emitting filaments so that the light can be tuned from warm to cool. It fits into an E14/E12 screw fitting and will be $44.99 (or $64.99 for a pack of two) when it launches on September 13.

Far more dramatic is the new Philips Hue Lightguide bulb range. Launching in Q4 2022, the oversized decorative bulbs will come in three shapes — large globe, ellipse, and triangular — each given a reflective outer coating to make them glimmer more. Inside, there's a "light guide" inner tube made of optical-grade polycarbonate, which glows with the multi-color light from the LEDs in the base.