Leica Cine 1 First Look: You'll Trade Your TV For This

This afternoon at IFA 2022 in Berlin, we experienced the Leica Cine 1 for the first time. This is an ultra-short-throw projector, or a "laser TV" as Leica would have it, and the first expansion into the large-scale TV and home cinema segment for the legendary photography brand. About the size of an old-school suitcase, it's a fairly Germanic perforated aluminum box that makes for an interesting piece of industrial design decoration for the room even before it's switched on. When you do hit the power button, however, the Leica Cine 1 tosses 4K resolution video up at an angle that is so short, the device can function at a distance less than a foot from the wall.

Chris Burns/SlashGear

Despite that extreme proximity, the Leica Cine 1 can project an image as large as 100-inches wide. Unlike many projectors, which rely on external sources, there's also a built-in TV tuner and its own Smart TV launcher. It also has its own physical remote, with a borderline-shocking number of buttons with which to control the TV and its content. We only got to view pre-approved video on the device, so we can't say how well the Cine 1 works with a gaming console attached, but based on what we've seen here, the laser TV will be a force to be reckoned with.