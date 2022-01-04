2022 LG OLED TV lineup includes massive 97″ 8K model

LG has debuted its OLED TV lineup for 2022 with a number of improvements and new features. The Korean company continues to offer its OLED TVs in two product lines: the high-end G2 series and the more affordable C2 series. LG has expanded the number of screen sizes, including a monstrous new 97-inch G2 8K model at one end of the spectrum and a new smaller 42-inch 4K C2 model at the other end.

Both the G2 and C2 series feature LG’s new second-generation “evo” technology to deliver increased brightness. With this tech, the TVs are better equipped to compete with models that use mini-LED LCD or QLED LCD panels while retaining the traditional perfect blacks of OLED screens.

LG says its new G2 series OLED TVs – which also come in 83-, 77-, 65-, and 55-inch models – are all powered by a new fifth-generation Alpha 9 (A9) processor. It further optimizes display brightness by powering more advanced algorithms while also managing heat dissipation more effectively.

The A9 also uses deep learning to enhance upscaling performance and deliver an improved depth of field between objects in the foreground and background. The new chip also incorporates enhanced audio processing that allows LGs G2 models to deliver 7.1.2 virtual surround sound through their in-built speakers.

Multi-user profiles and Matter smart home support

LG’s new C2 series of OLED TVs includes what the company says is currently the smallest 4K OLED TV on market at 42-inches. LG is targeting this model at customers who want the benefits of a high-quality OLED TV instead of a gaming monitor, for example, in a study, office, or a smaller bedroom. The C2 series also comes in 48-, 55-, 65-, 77- and 83-inch models.

All the C2 and G2 TVs feature HDMI 2.1 ports with a full 48Gbps in bandwidth, which means they support 4K HDR 120Hz gaming through the latest consoles and gaming PCs, including support for variable refresh rates (VRR).

Also common across both the C2 and G2 OLED TVs from LG is the latest version of the company’s webOS interface, which is now at version 22. The most notable update, and one that is also particularly useful, is a new personal profiles feature. This allows individual users to set up fast access to their favorite TV streaming apps and other content. It also learns individual user entertainment choices to intelligently offer personalized recommendations.

LG’s ThinQ AI has been upgraded to turn the new C2 and G2 models into smart home hubs, including support for the new Matter interconnectivity smart home standard. This means LGs new TVs will not only control compatible LG smart devices but also smart home products from Apple, Amazon, Google/Nest, Philips, and Samsung among many others when they ship this spring.