JBL Made A Touchscreen Earbuds Case For Its New AirPods Rival

More than a year after JBL launched an entirely new lineup of personal audio products under the JBL Tour Series, the company has decided to give the lineup a much-needed refresh. The first two products from the Tour lineup were the JBL Tour One over-ear headphones and the JBL Tour Pro+ true wireless in-ear headphones. These two products have now found their successors in the JBL Tour One M2 and the JBL Tour Pro 2 models, the company announced in a press release. Being second-generation products in their respective segments, both of these devices boast several improvements and enhancements over their predecessors. Given their near $300 price tag, we expect these products to compete against the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro and the previous generation Sony WH-1000XM4.

Most of the upgrades to the JBL Tour One M2 seem to be incremental, with the product retaining the same general aesthetic as its predecessor. The JBL Tour Pro 2, on the other hand, seems to be a new product from the ground up thanks to a completely new earbud design. Despite this, it's not the overhauled design that you will remember the JBL Tour Pro 2 for. Instead, what does the trick for the device is its smart charging case, which has to be the coolest of its kind made for wireless earphones so far. Unlike most charging cases that serve the rather utilitarian purpose of keeping your earbuds charged, this one amps up the cool factor by letting you interact with it via a 1.45-inch LED touchscreen that displays important information.