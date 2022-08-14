Samsung's Vast 55-Inch Odyssey ARK Gaming Display Gets A Price And Release Date

Gaming monitors and high-end TVs are gradually becoming more similar to one another. Features like HDR (high dynamic range), VRR (variable refresh rate), and ultra-low latency are more commonly found wherever you might choose to play video games, whether that's on Samsung's super-ultrawide Odyssey Neo G9 monitor or on LG's classic C1 OLED TV.

Samsung now has yet another addition to its Odyssey gaming monitor series, and it's finally offered details on the long-awaited Odyssey ARK gaming monitor, which was first shown in January at CES 2022. If you haven't heard much about the Odyssey Ark, it's a beast of a monitor with an eye-watering set of features. For starters, it's a whopping 55 inches of 4K resolution with a 165 hz refresh rate, and that's on-par with the size of a standard living room television set — on paper (via Digital Trends). Its 1000R curvature allows for an immersive view at all angles, but it also makes those 55 inches a bit more manageable on a regular desk.

Samsung

Those 55 inches certainly aren't wasted, and with the Odyssey Ark's built-in Cockpit Mode, you can actually swivel the Ark into a vertical position that gives you wiggle room for three 16:9 windows stacked on top of each other. Jacob Roach of Digital Trends called it "remarkable to see in person," and we're inclined to believe him. That much space could give you plenty of room to have one 16:9 window dedicated to a game, another window for a Zoom or Discord video chat, and another window to monitor a Twitch stream — all at once.