Samsung Gaming Hub Begins Rolling Out Today: What To Know

We have been hearing about Samsung's new cloud gaming platform — the rather unimaginatively named Samsung Gaming Hub — for a while now. Rumors about the existence of this platform emerged back in October 2021, following which Samsung made the platform official at CES 2022. At the tech expo, Samsung confirmed that it would begin rolling out Samsung Gaming Hub to its 2022 Smart TV lineup in the next few months. Nearly seven months later, it looks like the company is finally ready to deliver on this promise.

Here at the tail end of June, Samsung announced the arrival of the Samsung Gaming Hub on all of its 2022-manufactured Smart TV models. The company also announced partnerships with several stakeholders in the gaming space — including Microsoft (Xbox), NVIDIA GeForce NOW, Google Stadia, Utomik, and Amazon Luna. While the rest of these services were available on other Smart TVs, as of today, the Xbox Game Pass is only available on Samsung Smart TVs.

Samsung claims that the arrival of the Gaming Hub will enable gaming enthusiasts to access some of the best gaming titles and gaming-related content at a centralized, easy-to-access location. Apart from its 2022 lineup of Neo QLED 8K, Neo QLED 4K, and the rest of its QLED TVs, the Samsung Gaming Hub will also be available for the company's 2022-released Smart Monitor Series.