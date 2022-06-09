Xbox Gaming Skips The Console And Lands On Smart TVs

If you still haven't heard of it, Xbox Game Pass is Microsoft's premium service for Xbox and PC gamers which contains access to a rotating library of 100+ games for a single monthly fee. It's become a massive hit across the gaming landscape, racking up at least 25 million subscribers in only a few short years, according to Insider back in January. That's no small feat for a game subscription service, and it sounds like it's about to become much larger.

Microsoft has officially made its first foray into what might very well become a common practice in the future: Xbox Game Pass built directly into smart TVs, spread widely beyond the barriers posed by pricey gaming PCs and hard-to-find consoles. This will be facilitated by the company's Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which allows anyone with an Xbox Game Pass subscription to remotely stream full games over a Wi-Fi connection, given that the connection is powerful enough to sustain it.

This service already allows Steam Deck owners to play "Halo: Infinite" with one another over the web, even against bonafide Xbox Series X owners. Coming exclusively to Samsung smart TVs at first, Xbox Game Pass may now expand to a variety of other smart TV brands, meaning that the only gaming accessory the average TV owner and Xbox Game Pass subscriber will need to invest in is an official Xbox controller.