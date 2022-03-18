Steam Deck Gets Xbox Cloud Gaming Support With Microsoft Edge

The fully handheld Steam Deck is finally in the hands of many gamers who previously anticipated its gaming PC-on-the-go design, which has been compared to the Nintendo Switch.

Created by Valve, the owner of the PC gaming platform Steam –- and the original developer behind the "Half-Life" series of video games which have become greatly popularized over the last few decades -– the Steam Deck is catered to PC gamers who'd like to play with their entire catalogs of Steam games, whether they're laying on the couch or sitting on the bus.

It's an unexpected but pleasant surprise, then, to see Microsoft joining in with all of this Steam Deck excitement as well, as it now offers Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on every Steam Deck that has Microsoft Edge installed.

Xbox Cloud Gaming's Head of Product & Strategy, Catherine Gluckstein, took to Twitter on March 18 to make the announcement, stating, "We worked closely with our friends at Valve to support #Xcloud #XboxGamePass through Microsoft Edge for the Steam Deck."