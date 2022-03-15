Microsoft Boosts Xbox Cloud Gaming Performance On iPhone And iPad

Microsoft has announced Xbox Cloud Gaming performance improvements for the iPhone and iPad. The update rolled out to those Apple devices today after the company received feedback from iOS and iPadOS owners who requested an enhanced gameplay experience equal to that of Android players.

"You asked for a better iOS experience, and as a result, we have brought major performance improvements to all supported iPhone and iPad devices," Xbox product managers Nicole Hilbert and Akshar Pandia wrote in the latest Xbox blog post. "With these updates, you should have a smoother and more responsive gameplay experience."

Xbox Cloud Gaming launched on iOS and iPadOS along with PC and macOS on June 28, 2021, after moving out of its invite-only beta testing phase. Sadly, there's no standalone app for Xbox Cloud Gaming due to Apple's stringent app policies, so those who play the service on either device will have no choice but to access it through the Safari web browser.