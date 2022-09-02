Honor 70 Revealed But You May Want To Wait For The Foldable

Popular tech-focused trade show IFA — held annually in Berlin — is making a major comeback this year. IFA 2022, as this year's edition of the trade show is known, will likely become the venue for several significant product announcements. The confirmed product announcements expected at IFA 2022 include new foldable notebooks from Asus' Zenbook Fold series, home appliances and monitors from LG, and similar products from Samsung. In addition, Qualcomm may also have some interesting announcements to make at the event — although we do not expect the chipmaker to announce any flagship-grade mobile chipsets at IFA.

One company that seems to be taking IFA 2022 with utmost seriousness is the Chinese smartphone brand Honor. The erstwhile Huawei sub-brand has been performing exceedingly well ever since it split from its beleaguered parent with a renewed focus on its mid-tier and flagship offerings. 2022 also saw Honor make its foray into the world of foldable smartphones with its Honor Magic V.

At IFA 2022, Honor launched three new products across as many categories. The new products include an interesting mid-range smartphone called the Honor 70, a similarly positioned notebook called the Honor MagicBook 14, and the Honor Pad 8 tablet. Besides these devices, Honor also announced its intention to launch its next generation of foldable smartphones in the coming months. The company used its IFA keynote address to preview a new Android-based operating system called MagicOS 7.0.