Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold (2022) First Look: This Feels Radical

Lenovo's latest foldable display device feels like the real deal. Despite the fact that we've seen quite a few foldable display devices released to the public over the past few years, they haven't all passed the smell test. They may have been able to reach their minimum certification requirements, sure, and they may have worked just fine for early adopters, but they haven't all reached beyond the point of bleeding edge, futuristic tech. In short, beyond that point where the consumer is meant to make a purchase primarily for the opportunity to own one of the first market-ready and functional foldable displays on the market, and into a place where something foldable actually makes more sense.

Now, with the ThinkPad X1 Fold, it feels like Lenovo has a device that's ready to work for the average, real-world consumer. This laptop has features that are intuitive, clever, and helpful, and Lenovo has painted a picture of the way users will work and play with this device that looks unexpectedly — and surprisingly — realistic, given the technology in the mix.

Perhaps most important of all, this is a device with a foldable display that does not feel fragile. Fragility should never be an expected feature of a smart device of any sort — even one that has a display panel that folds in half. I'm a strong believer that we ought to be able to depend upon the devices we buy, especially when we're asked to consider hardware with features that are relatively new. That goes doubly for new devices that cost large sums of money in exchange for access to the latest and the greatest.