Xiaomi's 2022 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Rival Is Here, But You Still Can't Buy It

The foldable smartphone space is witnessing a lot of action these days. In the same week that saw Samsung announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, two other smartphone brands — Motorola and Xiaomi — each announced their foldable offerings for 2022. While Motorola finally launched the much-rumored 2022 edition of the RAZR, Xiaomi gave its first generation foldable phone — the Mi Mix Fold — an iterative update. Apart from new features, the new foldable phone from Xiaomi also gets a slight change in its naming convention. In line with Xiaomi's decision to drop the "Mi" branding from its smartphones, the device now goes by the name Xiaomi MIX Fold 2.

Xiaomi

Xiaomi and Samsung seem to have shared a strategy for their respective foldables, and as such several aspects of the original Mi MIX Fold have been refined. The second-generation smartphone now gets an improved folding mechanism and a much slimmer frame. The updated hinge design is claimed to be 20% more durable compared to last year's model. This year's Xiaomi Fold is also a lot smaller in size compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, despite packing a very good punch in terms of hardware features. Another addition this time around is the addition of Leica branding for the cameras, despite the hardware remaining largely identical.