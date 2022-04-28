Huawei Mate Xs 2 Foldable Phone Comes With An Outie Design And Stylus

Samsung might be the biggest household name when it comes to foldable phones, but it is hardly the only player in that arena. Oppo and Vivo have both put their stakes in, but it's Huawei that is its most significant rival. After a brief break, Huawei is back with the latest iteration of its foldable phone, one that goes back to its roots as the king of "outie" folds.

When people imagine foldable phones, most probably envision something like Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold line, which opens like a book. There are other designs, however, that aim to address some of the limitations and drawbacks of a device that folds inward (aka, the "innie" fold). An "outie," for example, doesn't require a second screen so that it can be used even when folded. You can use the one and same flexible display, which means you have a uniform set of features.

That design, however, does have its own disadvantages, the biggest of which is the potential risk to the sensitive screen that will always be exposed whether the phone is folded or not. When Huawei launched the Mate X2 last year, it seemed the company realized the risk was too high to warrant sticking to that design, so it instead adopted Samsung's inward fold with some improvements. Skip forward to 2022, however, and Huawei has returned to the outward-facing design.