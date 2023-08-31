Xgimi's Horizon Ultra 4K Projector Promises Dolby Vision HDR At An Affordable Price

The segment of consumer-oriented projectors is much less exciting than other entertainment devices. So, it's not often that a brand gets to call itself the world's first in some regard. Today is one of the uncommon days with Xgimi, a brand best known for its portable Android-based projectors for home viewing, announcing the "world's first 4K long-throw projector with Dolby Vision."

Like most of Xgimi's projectors like the Mogo 2 Pro and the Halo Plus, the Horizon Ultra is also intended for use within restricted spaces like homes or offices. Still, it can potentially offer some fairly engaging imagery, as you would expect in a theater — thanks to dynamic HDR through Dolby Vision. Meanwhile, you get inherent support for royalty-free HDR formats, including HDR10 and HLG, but not Samsung-backed HDR10+.

Besides its rich contrast, the Horizon Ultra is also touted to offer a bright and crisp picture, even in ample light. Xgimi bases this on the projector's strong light source that uses a hybrid "Laser-LED Dual Light technology" to produce a projection light source at a brightness of 2,300 ISO lumens — even though you will easily find brighter options in the same price range, albeit without Dolby Vision.