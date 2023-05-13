Super AMOLED Vs Super LCD: The Key Differences You Should Know

When on the lookout for a new device with a display (or just trying to learn more about your existing equipment) — be it a smartwatch, a phone, a computer monitor, or a TV — you will likely come across some terms referring to the quality and capabilities of the displays on offer.

Two of the most common terms over the past decade, which you will encounter to this day, will be Super-AMOLED and Super LCD. So it is important to know what both display types are, what they offer, and how well they suit your purposes.

Super-AMOLED makes a compelling case for most consumer purposes, offering more vibrant colors and brighter overall displays. However, Super LCDs also have their own benefits, such as lower costs. Therefore, a clear explanation of what both types of display are and a comparison of their most important features will help you make an informed buying decision.