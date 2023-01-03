Samsung Display's Folding And Sliding OLED Could Preview Galaxy Fold's Future

While most of the flexible OLED designs we've seen so far (with one major exception from TCL) have been folding displays, we have seen manufacturers play with rolling devices (which Samsung calls "slidable") in prototypes and showcases. Samsung Display builds on this trend in January 2023 by debuting a flexible OLED display that both rolls and folds, delivering more than one way to expand the device's productivity. Samsung's "Flex Hybrid" display is a 17.3-inch OLED unit that folds and "slides" into a much more compact form factor, coming in at between 13 and 14 inches when folded up.

Samsung's Flex Hybrid displays come in two flavors, similar to the Samsung Flex S and Flex G devices from earlier in 2022. The Flex Slidable Solo unfolds and then expands in one direction, while the Flex Slidable Duet unfolds and can slide in two directions. It's unclear whether or not we'll see this technology on any production devices, but given Samsung's push for folding mobile devices and the form factor of the Flex Hybrid displays, it's entirely likely we will see this tech appear in something similar to a Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold, which reduces its 16-inch display down to a 12-inch footprint when folded up. If Samsung were to adapt the Flex Hybrid displays to a smartphone form factor, it could mean devices will be more adaptable to their users' needs in the moment.