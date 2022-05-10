Samsung Shows Off The Folding And Sliding Displays Of The Future

Samsung is investing substantially in flexible displays that can fold, roll, and slide. If you think this effort is just for its current line of Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip smartphones, you definitely haven't seen the company's latest ideas. While we're still very far away from a future that has touch screens everywhere, Samsung, particularly its Samsung Display business, has an intermediate step planned that is a tad closer to the plausible and the possible. Unsurprisingly, it will revolve around devices that can expand their screen real estate in different ways, folding multiple times or sliding in and out as needed — and they don't have to be confined to just phones, either.

It's easy to criticize Samsung or some consumers for seemingly having an obsession with ever-expanding screen sizes, but it's really something that would benefit most people in the long run. There's only so much space we can dedicate to a large display, especially for something that has to go in our bag or pocket. Admittedly, this flexible innovation doesn't make much sense if the screen is stationary like on a desktop monitor, but Samsung Display also has something to show for those kinds of products, too.

At the ongoing Display Week 2022 convention, Samsung Display is showcasing what it has been cooking behind closed doors. There is a variety of screens that try to address different use cases, not just the typical foldable smartphone form factor. This even includes already large displays that can grow even bigger if you need to reveal more content off to the sides.