Xgimi Mogo 2 Pro Review: A Smaller, Lighter, And Cheaper Smart Projector

On the inside, in addition to the aforementioned 400-lumen bulb which projects a sharp 1080p picture at a 1:1.2 ratio. You can have a picture as small as 12 inches up to 120 inches and everywhere in between. In practice, that means the picture is bright enough to watch in a room that isn't completely dark, but you will want as much dark as possible. The contrast ratio — or the separation between light and dark colors — is quite good, but there's a noticeable drop when there's too much external light. In that sense, this projector isn't really meant to be a permanent fixture, unless you have a perpetually dark room.

The main failing here — if you want to call it a failing — is that the projector tops out at 1080p. That's not uncommon, especially in the world of portable projectors, but combine that with the price as it compares to the 4K TVs you can pick up relatively cheaply from Walmart, and it hurts a little bit more. But that's not the point. The point is it's super portable unlike the aforementioned Walmart TV, and resolution is a tradeoff you make to gain that portability.

Of course, the magical part about that comes with the projector's autofocus, auto keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance. Just plop this projector down and aim it at something flat, and the projector does all the work getting things lined up.