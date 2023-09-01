Lenovo Legion Go Officially Revealed As Latest Steam Deck Competitor

The battery is a beefy one, rated at 49.2Wh. Ports and connectivity options include detachable controllers, a pair of USB Type-C ports (supporting USB 4.0, DisplayPort 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0), a microSD slot supporting cards up to 2TB, a 3.5mm audio combo jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.2. The controllers have Hall effect joysticks, which are purportedly less prone to joystick drift from wear and tear than the traditional variety. Cosmetically speaking, there are also customizable RGB rings around them.

One feature that Lenovo seems particularly proud of is "Super Rapid Charge," with the press release touting that the device can charge to 70% in just 30 minutes. In the footnotes, it's explained that you can get to 30% in 10 minutes and 100% in 80 minutes. The device also has a "power bypass mode that protects the battery from extra degradation while eliminating heat normally produced while charging." Speaking of heat, Lenovo claims that the Legion Go's fan can stay under 25dB of noise in "Quiet Mode."

As for the touchscreen display, it's billed as an "8.8-inch QHD+ 16:10 Lenovo PureSight gaming display." In practice, Lenovo says that the screen can put out up to 500 nits brightness with a 97% DCI-P3 color gamut while supporting resolutions ranging from 800p to 1600p and refresh rates of 60Hz and 144Hz. By comparison, the Steam Deck and ROG Ally have seven-inch displays running at lower resolutions and refresh rates of 1280x800/60Hz and 1920x1080/120Hz, respectively.