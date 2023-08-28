Lenovo Legion Go Price, Specs Leak Out Just Ahead Of Rumored Reveal

Lenovo is apparently going all out with its upcoming handheld gaming console, the Legion Go, which is said to make its global debut at the IFA 2023 summit in the coming days. According to Windows Report, which leaked images of the console (below) earlier this month, it will come equipped with up to an AMD Z1 Extreme processor that also leverages the RDNA graphics architecture, the same as the Asus ROG Ally. The Lenovo offering is said to offer 16 GB of LPDDR5X (7500 Mhz) RAM, which is faster than the LPDDR5-class memory module inside the Asus device and Valve's Steam Deck. The Legion Go will reportedly offer up to 1 TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD, which is double that of its Asus and Valve competitors. However, variants with 256 GB and 512 GB storage will also be on the table.

Based on Windows 11, the Lenovo gaming console might offer a 49.2 WHr battery, which is about 20% bigger than the 40 WHr units fitted inside the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck. But the biggest differentiator will reportedly be support for fast charging. The Legion Go is said to support up to 65 W Super Rapid Charge, which eclipses the 45 W peak hit by the Steam Deck. According to the leaked specifications, I/O options on the gaming handheld include a pair of USB-C (v4.0, Display Port 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0) ports, a 3.5 mm audio combo jack, and a microSD card slot. It will also reportedly pair seamlessly with the Lenovo Legion Glasses that offer a micro OLED display.