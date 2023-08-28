Lenovo Legion Go Price, Specs Leak Out Just Ahead Of Rumored Reveal
Lenovo is apparently going all out with its upcoming handheld gaming console, the Legion Go, which is said to make its global debut at the IFA 2023 summit in the coming days. According to Windows Report, which leaked images of the console (below) earlier this month, it will come equipped with up to an AMD Z1 Extreme processor that also leverages the RDNA graphics architecture, the same as the Asus ROG Ally. The Lenovo offering is said to offer 16 GB of LPDDR5X (7500 Mhz) RAM, which is faster than the LPDDR5-class memory module inside the Asus device and Valve's Steam Deck. The Legion Go will reportedly offer up to 1 TB of PCIe 4.0 SSD, which is double that of its Asus and Valve competitors. However, variants with 256 GB and 512 GB storage will also be on the table.
Based on Windows 11, the Lenovo gaming console might offer a 49.2 WHr battery, which is about 20% bigger than the 40 WHr units fitted inside the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck. But the biggest differentiator will reportedly be support for fast charging. The Legion Go is said to support up to 65 W Super Rapid Charge, which eclipses the 45 W peak hit by the Steam Deck. According to the leaked specifications, I/O options on the gaming handheld include a pair of USB-C (v4.0, Display Port 1.4, and Power Delivery 3.0) ports, a 3.5 mm audio combo jack, and a microSD card slot. It will also reportedly pair seamlessly with the Lenovo Legion Glasses that offer a micro OLED display.
The leaked console is promising but pricey
Another area where the Legion Go seeks to demolish the competition is the display, assuming the information is accurate. The leak mentions an 8.8-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600 pixels) screen on the device that supports up to 144 Hz refresh rate and offers up to 500 nits of peak brightness. The Steam Deck offers a 7-inch HD (1200 x 800 pixels) display locked at 60 Hz and maximizes at 400 nits, while the Asus ROG Ally serves a 7-inch full-HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) that only goes up to 120 Hz refresh rate.
The Nintendo Switch also keeps the screen size and resolution capped at 7 inches and HD resolution. While a bigger display is always welcome when it comes to enjoying games on a handheld device, it also takes its own sweet toll on the battery life, especially when it's more pixel-dense and runs at a higher refresh rate. The Legion Go's fast charging perk appears to be a compensatory measure here.
But it appears that Lenovo will charge quite a lavish premium for all those upgrades. The leak predicts a $799 asking price for the Legion Go's base 256 GB storage variant. That's double the $399 sticker price for the Steam Deck and $100 more than what Asus asks for the ROG Ally. Lenovo will separately sell the Legion Glasses for $499, and a new pair of RGB-toting Legion E510 7.1 in-ear headphones for around $50. Lenovo's Legion Go will reportedly be showcased on September 1 and will go on sale in October.