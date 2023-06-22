10 Things The ASUS RoG Ally Can Do Better Than The Steam Deck

When Valve released the Steam Deck in 2022, the PC handheld took the gaming world by storm. After years of watching the Nintendo Switch dominate the hybrid handheld market, consumers started to move the goalposts, asking for a more powerful version of the Nintendo console so they could play take their favorite AAA titles on the go without having to sacrifice quality. With the Steam Deck, gamers can experience those games the way they were meant to be played –- for the most part.

Valve's breakthrough with its PC handheld encouraged other manufacturers to attempt to one-up Valve's best-selling handheld. Soon the Steam Deck met its first major competitor, the ASUS RoG Ally. The RoG Ally was released on June 13, 2023, after months of intrigue over its capabilities compared to the Steam Deck. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen Z1 extreme processor, among other core features that meet or exceed Valve's standards, the RoG Ally is currently retailing at $699. The price is not only competitive with the Steam Deck's tiered pricing but gives users a significant boost in power and performance at the cost of battery life.

While the RoG Ally may not knock the well-liked Steam Deck out of the running completely, as follow-ups and future competitors are sure to emerge, it may become to preferred option for gamers who want a little bit more out of their PC handheld. Here are 10 things the ASUS RoG Ally can do better than the Steam Deck.