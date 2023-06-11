11 Essential Apps For Steam Deck That Will Enhance Your Experience

The Nintendo Switch's huge success has demonstrated a strong demand for hardware that can act as both a portable gaming machine and a traditional video game console. After all, the hybrid system represents the ultimate in versatility, as it can be played on the go and docked in its station to display images directly onto a television screen. With the popularity of the Nintendo Switch skyrocketing, it should come as little surprise that a number of competitors have released similar rival products to get a share of the market.

One of the most visible of these competitors is Valve's Steam Deck. First released in February 2022, the Steam Deck features a custom Linux operating system in the form of SteamOS that can play a wide variety of Steam games in handheld mode or connect to a television or monitor — just like a standard PC or console.

Of course, the Steam Deck is capable of doing much more than just playing games. It also supports a wide range of apps and software that can enhance the gaming experience and make the device even more useful than it already is. These 11 essential downloads for the Steam Deck will let you get the absolute best out of Valve's portable gaming system.