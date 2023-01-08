Steam Deck Accessories That Are A Total Waste Of Money

The Steam Deck comes at three different price points, each of which only affects storage space. The cheapest version sports 64GB, which is enough for games such as "Hades," but not "Marvel's Spider-Man." To play (or store) more games, you need a micro SD card — but with those devices, if you try to save money the wrong way, you will only end up wasting money.

Like the Nintendo Switch, you can only expand the Steam Deck's storage with micro SD cards. While these tiny cards are generally cheaper than storage solutions for household consoles (e.g., the Xbox Series X's expansion card), micro SD cards are still hefty investments. For instance, a 512GB card costs around $65, while a 1TB card will set you back around $150. Sure, you can try to be economical by purchasing cheaper cards, but these rarely break 100GB, so they are hardly worth the money, especially if you plan on playing more recent titles. But some micro SD cards are worth even less.

Depending on where you shop, you might see micro SD cards sold at a bargain. For instance, sites like Aliexpress reportedly sell 1TB micro SD cards for as low as $7. That is certainly a steal, but not for the customer. YouTuber ReviewTechUSA tested one of these budget cards and discovered that they not only hold barely a third of their advertised amount, but computers can't even read their data. If you buy a cheap micro SD card from Aliexpress, you're asking to get scammed.